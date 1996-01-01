Molecules that are brightly colored have a small energy gap
between filled and empty electronic states (the HOMOLUMO
gap; see Exercise 9.104). Suppose you have two samples,
one is lycopene which is responsible for the red color
in tomato, and the other is curcumin which is responsible
for the yellow color in turmeric. Which one has the larger
HOMO-LUMO gap?
