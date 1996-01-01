Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution

So the Maxwell bolts man distribution is a probability distribution that describes the speed of ideal gasses at a given temperature. So as temperature changes, the velocities of gas molecules will vary. Now, a probability distribution itself is just the region of the curve that shows the relative number of gas molecules. So we choose a temperature and we can get the relative number of gas molecules traveling at that velocity. Now to do this, we use a distribution function to determine these varying velocities, but it's beyond the scope of this class. So this complex formula, don't worry about it too much. You're not gonna see it within this course. Instead, we're gonna use our memory tool that just remember to a three for your velocity. So we'll see different types of velocities when looking at a distribution curve And we'll use 283 to help us remember which is which.

Hide transcripts