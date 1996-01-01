The familiar "ether" used as an anesthetic agent is diethly ether, C4H10O. Its heat of vaporization is +26.5 kJ/mol at Calorimetry and Heat Capacity (Section 9.7)
its boiling point. How much energy in kilojoules is required to convert 100 mL of diethyl ether at its boiling point from liquid to vapor if its density is 0.7138 g/mL?
