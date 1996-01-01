Hey everyone in this example, we need to find the mass of carbon monoxide produced if the reaction absorbs 32.11 kg of heat. So that's what we're going to begin our equation with 32.11 kg joules. And we're going to recognize that according to the given equation for our reaction, We have an entropy value of 42 kg jewels. So we're going to say that for 42 kg jules, looking at the stock geometry of our carbon monoxide, we have one mole of carbon monoxide that is produced. And so now we can cancel out our units of kilo jewels. And now that we're at moles of carbon monoxide, we want to get two g of carbon monoxide. And so we're going to recall from the periodic table are molar mass for carbon monoxide, Which we see as 28.01 g of carbon monoxide for one mole of carbon monoxide. So this allows us to cancel out moles leaving us with grams of carbon monoxide, which is what we want. And so when we type this into our calculators, we get a value equal to 21.41 g of carbon monoxide that is produced from the given reaction. When it absorbs 32.11 kg joules of heat. And so this will be our final answer to complete this example. So, I hope that everything we reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video

