Hello everyone today, we are being asked to determine the rate of consumption of oxygen gas and the rate of formation of sulfur oxide in the combustion of sulfur gas. If it is burnt, if it's burning rate is .32 moles per second, we are then provided with the chemical reaction below. So the rate and compare comparing these three compounds is going to be the change in the rate of our sulfur oxide over the change in time. And since there's two moles of the sulfur oxide, you must multiply that by two, you can then equal that by the change in our sulfur gas over delta T. Or the change in time. And this can also be equal to negative delta of our oxygen over two times the change in our time. Because there's two moles of R. 02. Using the rate to rate comparison, we already know that the rate of sulfur gas burning is . moles. And so we're gonna use that number to solve for the rates for our oxygen gas and our sulfur oxide. Guess so, we're going to take that 0.32 most per second. And we're gonna multiply that by our two moles per one second of oxygen guests according to our coefficients. We're going to divide that by one mole per one second of our sulfur gas per the reaction. In doing this, we will receive 0.64 moles per second of 02 for our soul for oxide or S. 02. We're going to go ahead and use that same number. So 0.32 most per second. And we're gonna divide using a similar multiple ratio. So we're gonna say we have two moles per one second of sulfur oxide. We're gonna divide that by one mole of our One second personal for gas. And our units are going to cancel out in a way that gives us 0.64 moles of sulfur oxide gas. And so we can therefore didn't know that the rate of consumption of oxygen gas is 0.64 miles per second, and the rate of formation of sulfur oxide is point 6 4 moles per second. I hope this helped. And until next time.

