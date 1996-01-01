Which of the following does NOT describe a physical property of iron?
A
Iron is magnetic.
B
Iron is a solid at room temperature.
C
Iron reacts with oxygen to form rust.
D
Iron has a melting point of 1538 °C.
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances, resulting in a change in composition.
Step 2: Review each statement to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property of iron.
Step 3: Analyze 'Iron is magnetic.' Magnetism is a physical property because it describes how iron responds to a magnetic field without changing its chemical identity.
Step 4: Analyze 'Iron is a solid at room temperature.' The state of matter at a given temperature is a physical property because it does not involve a chemical change.
Step 5: Analyze 'Iron reacts with oxygen to form rust.' This describes a chemical reaction where iron changes composition by forming a new substance (rust), so it is a chemical property, not a physical property.
