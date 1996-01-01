Consider a system consisting of the following apparatus, in
which gas is confined in one flask and there is a vacuum in
the other flask. The flasks are separated by a valve. Assume
that the flasks are perfectly insulated and will not allow the
flow of heat into or out of the flasks to the surroundings.
When the valve is opened, gas flows from the filled flask to
the evacuated one. (a) Is work performed during the expansion
of the gas? (b) Why or why not?
