Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Chemistry8. ThermochemistryFirst Law of Thermodynamics -
1:32 minutes
Problem 101
Textbook Question

Consider a system consisting of the following apparatus, in which gas is confined in one flask and there is a vacuum in the other flask. The flasks are separated by a valve. Assume that the flasks are perfectly insulated and will not allow the flow of heat into or out of the flasks to the surroundings. When the valve is opened, gas flows from the filled flask to the evacuated one. (a) Is work performed during the expansion of the gas? (b) Why or why not?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
1:18m

Watch next

Master First Law of Thermodynamics with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.