First Law of Thermodynamics

now to understand the transferring of energy between systems and surroundings, you first have to understand the idea of heat versus work. Now Heat uses the variable off. Q. Heat represents just the flow off thermal energy from a higher temperature. Object to a lower temperature object. So he is moving from something hotter to something colder. And we're gonna say here work, which is represented by W. It's just the movement of reacting molecules against gravity or an opposing force. If you're moving against, um, opposing force or against gravity, some work has to be done on your part. So just remember, heat and work have to do with this transferring of energy between system and surroundings. Click on the next video and let's see what happens to the signs of Q and W under different circumstances.

