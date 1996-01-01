Hey everyone today, we're being told that a solution is prepared by dissolving 24g potassium chlorate in 100 g of water at 60°C. And then cooled to 30°C. So we're being asked to figure out what's happening to the solution after cooling. So in order to figure this out, let's go ahead and actually take a look at the soluble itty curve given here. So we are told that 24 g of potassium chlorate is dissolving in 100 g of water at 60 degrees Celsius. So let's actually draw that out here as well on the scalability curve, the curve for K. C. L. 03 or potassium chlorate is the orange one. So at 60°C At 60°C, There is about g of solute in 100 g of water. And let's write that out here too. At 60 degrees he goes 24 g per 100 g H 20. However, at 30°C for the same curve, we only have 10 g of K. C. L. 03 present in the solution. Still with 100° of water right here. So at 30°C at 30° We have 10 g of potassium chlorate in the g of water. So the difference between here is 14 g, which means 14 g 14 g of potassium chlorate or K. C. L. 03 three precipitated out as the temperature decrease. Precipitated to eat it out. I hope this helps. And I look forward to seeing you all in the next one

