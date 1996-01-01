Indicate the hybridization of the central atom in (d) AlI3.

Hello everyone. And this question was asked what is the hybridization of grooming in the following inter halogen compounds for BRF three. We're gonna have seven valence electronic for bro mean Plus seven valence electrons for flooring and there's three flooring And this will give us a total of 28 balance electrons and B. R. Is going to be a central atom because it is less electro negative than flooring. We're gonna have three flooring coming off of it And each bond contains two electrons. So we have 246 eight 10 14 16 18 22 24 26 28. And we can add to long pairs here because bromine can have an expanded octet. So we see that we have one two three four five electron groups around the central atom. And for the habit Ization S has one orbital he has three and so we have three plus one. For a total of four electron groups so far. Look at one in the D orbital. So now we get five electron groups. So this would be sp three D. If a BRF five We have seven valence electrons Plus seven Valence Electrons Times five. And this will give us 42 valence electrons. We have roaming in the center And five flooring coming off of it. We have 2468 10 12 14 18 20 22 26 28 30 34 36 38 40 and 42. So we have one two three four five six electron groups around the central atom. So we're gonna have one and S. RCMP. So now we have four and now we need to add two more, so we have two and d. We get sp three D. Two. Thanks for watching my video, and I hope it was helpful.

Hide transcripts