What is the difference between heat and temperature?

Hey everyone. So here it says which of the following represent Q and W. Four system that is doing work on the surroundings. Remember if we are doing work on the surroundings, That means that work will be negative or expending energy to do this, so work would be negative, so would be less than zero. So that means the answer is either a, B or E and then loses heat to the surroundings. So if we're losing heat were exotic thermic, that means Q is negative, Which means Q is less than zero as well. So here, option E would be our correct answer.

Hide transcripts