Hi everyone. So I asked to determine the calorie content Have 250 ml of whiskey. It has a density of 0.9352 g per meal leader. Do alcohol. That is 40% ethanol by mass. And the heat of combustion of ethanol is negative. 1367 Hello jules. Primal. We know that Ethanol is C2 H 60. And one calorie Post 4.184. Hello jules started giving the weight per weight percent of ethanol by mass. And this is 40 g Or 100 g 0.4 g of ethanol. Her one g of Whiskey. 250 ml. And we have the density of Whiskey which is 0.93. Have to grams. Terminal leader. We have 0.4 g of ethanol Or one g of Whiskey. And in one moment at the north we have the molar mass And this is two times 12.011 g. Our sex. That was 1.008 g. That's 15 .999 g. Get 46 1 g. And in one bowl at the mall 1367 kg joules of heat. We have 4.184. Hello jules and one calorie. It's gonna give us 663 calories. Thanks for watching my video. And I hope it was helpful

