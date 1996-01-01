Which is the only group 15 element classified as a metal?
A
Arsenic
B
Nitrogen
C
Phosphorus
D
Bismuth
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements in Group 15 of the periodic table: Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), Arsenic (As), Antimony (Sb), and Bismuth (Bi).
Recall the general classification of elements in Group 15: Nitrogen and Phosphorus are nonmetals, Arsenic and Antimony are metalloids (elements with properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals), and Bismuth is classified as a metal.
Understand that metals typically have characteristics such as high electrical conductivity, malleability, and metallic luster, which Bismuth exhibits.
Recognize that among the Group 15 elements, Bismuth is the only one that is a true metal, while the others are either nonmetals or metalloids.
Therefore, conclude that Bismuth is the only Group 15 element classified as a metal.
