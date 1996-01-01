Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular ForcesIntermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
Problem 48
The critical temperatures and pressures of a series of haloge- nated methanes are as follows: (c) Predict the critical temperature and pres- sure for CCl4 based on the trends in this table. Look up the experimentally determined critical temperatures and pressures for CCl4, using a source such as the CRC Hand- book of Chemistry and Physics, and suggest a reason for any discrepancies.

