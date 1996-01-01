Hey everyone. So here it says which of the following substances are in their standard state. Remember, your standard state means that you exist either by yourself or with copies of yourself under normal conditions. So if we look at A we have I two gas and two atmospheres. So first of all, Standard State means we're dealing with normal pressure, which would be around one atmosphere. So mad automatically. This doesn't make sense. Also the standard state of iodine in nature when atmosphere is actually in its solid form and if the pressure is even greater it would still stay in its solid form. So this is wrong. On two accounts. Next we have carbon liquid. Carbon liquid is not the standard state of carbon. Remember the standard state of carbon is carbon graphite, which is a solid. So this doesn't work. Next we have BR two gas at 25 degrees Celsius. So the natural state of bromine is di atomic it is B. R. Two, but it isn't the liquid face, not the gaseous phase. Next we have iron solid. Yes, medals for the most part under standard conditions are mono atomic and their solids exception being mercury. But here iron is good. And then finally we have methane gas, this is not its standard state. And the Standard state means we're just dealing with carbon in its natural state and hydrogen in its natural state, not them together in a compound or molecule. So here out of all the options option D represents an element in its standard state

