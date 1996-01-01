How much energy is released when 65.8 g of water freezes?

Hey everyone here, it says calculate the energy involved in killing jewels in the conversion of 503g of steam at 373 Kelvin to ice at 254 Kelvin, What we're gonna do first is we're gonna convert these degrees in Kelvin to°C by subtracting out to 73. When we do that, we'll get 100°C and negative 19°C. Since our temperature is dropping, we're dealing with a cooling curve. Now remember we're going to say at 100° in terms of a cooling curve, condensation can occur And at 0°C freezing can occur. Now we're going to say that we are starting off at 100° so the temperature stays constant because the phase change is happening once all the steam is converted into liquid, the temperature can start changing again and then when we get to zero. So when we get to zero, we have another face change. So we're basically going to find out what the queues are at these different points here, it'll be Q equals negative. M times delta H of vaporization negative. Because we're releasing heat as we're cooling down our substance here, we're gonna have Q equals M. Cat. When the temperature changes again. Here, we'll have Q equals negative M times delta H of fusion. And then finally we're gonna get to negative 19 degrees. So this will be Q equals M. Cat again. So we need to find four cues to find out in totality. The amount of heat that was released. So we're going to say here that Q1 equals negative M times delta H of Vape. So that's gonna be negative. And here we need to convert the grams of steam into moles. Remember steam is just water. So we're going to say here that one mole of water is 18.016 g of water. So the M.olds here would be 27.9196 moles. So here we're gonna have negative 27.9196 moles times are entropy of vaporization here, Mosul cancel out and will have killed jules which is negative. 1133.54 kg jewels. Q two would equal M cat. All of our steam is condensed into a liquid. So now the temperature begins to change again. Here we're going to say we have 503 g. Here we are liquid water. So we're gonna use the specific heat capacity of liquid water which is 4. jewels over g times degrees C. And here our final temperature is when we get to 100 I'm gonna get to zero because at that point is when our next phase change will occur, so zero minus our initial, which is 100 degrees Celsius. This comes out to negative, 210,250 for Jules. Now Q three is negative. M times delta H of fusion. Here we're going to say that it is negative 27. moles Times are entropy of fusion which is 6.02. Kill the jewels over moles. So this equals negative 1 68.1 killer jewels. And then finally Q. four. Our temperature continues to change again because all of our liquid water has solidified into ice. So this is M. Cat. So we're gonna have 503 gas on graham, sorry, grams times the specific heat capacity of ice which is 2.6 jewels over grams times degrees Celsius. And then we're going to say here, that's gonna be multiplying what that's gonna be multiplying negative 19 -0°C. So that's gonna come out to negative 19,006 8 7.42 jewels. Here we convert all of them into killing jewels and add them together to give us our cute total are cute. Total will come out to be negative 1, 581.42 jules. If we kept them in jewels. If we wanted to be in killer jewels, we would say here that intelligence has to be negative 15 31. killer jewels. So basically depending on which way you want to write your total amount of heat lost, you can keep it in jewels or convert them all into killer jewels

