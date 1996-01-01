Hi everyone for this problem. It reads consider the electron configuration. Identify the element that corresponds to the electron configuration and identify the number of UNP aired electrons. So, let's start off by identifying the element. Alright, so, looking at our electron configuration, we're going to add the superscripts and atomic number of the noble gas. So here we see, our noble gas is krypton. And the Atomic number of Krypton. Looking at our periodic table is 36. Alright, so we're going to add the atomic number of our noble gas and the superscripts superscripts are too 10 and one. Okay, so we have 36 plus two plus 10 plus one. And this gives us 49 electrons. Now we can go to our periodic table and in a neutral atom the atomic number is going to tell us the number of protons and electrons and 49 on the periodic table. That atomic number is indium. Okay, so indium is the name and its symbol I N. So, this is our element. Alright. The next thing asks us to determine or identify the number of unpaid electrons for us to identify the number of unpaid electrons. We're going to need to know our sub shells and how many electrons fit in each. Okay, so for our s sub shell it can hold a maximum of two electrons for our p sub shell. It can hold a maximum of six electrons for R D sub shell it can hold a maximum of electrons. And for our F. sub shell it can hold a maximum of electrons. All right, So let's talk about the number of orbital's in each R S. Sub shell has one orbital And remember, an orbital can hold a maximum of one orbital can hold a maximum of two electrons are P sub shell has three orbital's. Alright. So as you can see here can hold up to six electrons are D Sub shell has five orbital's and our f sub shell has six orbital's when filling up the orbital's. Keep in mind the two rules off boss principle and huns rule off boss principle tells us to totally fill in the lowest energy orbital first. And huns rule tells us electron orbital's that are degenerate. Our first half filled before they are totally filled. So knowing this, how do we identify the number of unP aired electrons? We do that by looking at the electron configuration. So for R S sub shell we see we have two electrons. Okay, so the that sub shell is completely full. For R D sub shell we see we have 10 electrons. So that sub shell is full. And for our p orbital we know we can hold up to a maximum of six electrons. But here it has one electron. Okay, so for this only one electron. So it has the answer is the number of unpaid electrons is one. Okay, so let's go ahead and write that here. UnP aired electrons equals one. Alright, and that is it for this problem? I hope this was helpful

