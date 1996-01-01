Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Consider the two reactions: O + N2¡NO + N Ea = 315 kJ>mol Cl + H2¡HCl + H Ea = 23 kJ>mol a. Why is the activation barrier for the first reaction so much higher than that for the second?

