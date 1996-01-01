Hey everyone welcome back. So let's get started with this video. So here they want us to identify element being reduced. An element being oxidized in the following reactions. Okay so then we called mediocre. So lost electron means oxidized again of electron means reduced. Okay, so let's get started by looking at reaction one. So here we have C. 02. So corn is in its normal state at the atomic molecule so that its charge is going to be zero. Okay. What about N. Ai so And a is in group one a. So it's going to have a charge of plus one. I was going to have a charge of negative one Because the overall charges zero. So then I to once again it's a di atomic molecules and its in its normal state. So it's going to have a charge of zero. And then a we said as a plus one Ceo is a minus one. Okay so let's go ahead and look at our elements. So then here's C L. Went from zero. It's a -1. So decreased. Since it decreased. That means it gained an electron. So the skin and electron that means it was reduced. Okay so here and a stay the same positive one. So then it's a good I So here I went from negative one 20. So I got more positive if it got more positive that means it lost electron plus electron. That means oxidized. Okay so then let's move to reaction number two. So then here we have nitrate which is a negative one. Therefore, since the overall charge of this compound is zero he is going to have a charge Positive two because -1 times two. That is going to be negative too. To have overall charge of zero. We're going to need a positive too. Okay, so here A L in its natural state. So it's going to be zero coffee once again by itself in its normal state. So it's going to be a charge of zero. And then here once again nitrate, there's three of them. So negative three. The overall charge of this compound is zero. So then A L. Here It's going to be a plus three. So it's a good elements. So then here went from a positive too 2 0. So it decreased it decreased because it gained electrons since you came an electron. That means reduced. Okay, I know three nitrates stay the same as a negative one charge. And then we have a oh so here it started at zero and I went to a positive three. So I got more positive. It got more positive because it lost electron losing electrons. It means oxidized. So then these are the elements that were reduced and these are the elements that were oxidized. Okay, thank you for watching. I hope this helped. And I'll see you in the next video

