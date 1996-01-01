Channels
Recent Channels
General Chemistry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Back
9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number
Problem
Where on the blank outline of the periodic table do elements that meet the following descriptions appear? (c) Elements with electrons whose largest principal quantum number is n = 4
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Orbitals and Quantum Numbers
by Ben's Chem Videos
88 views
Quantum Numbers Chemistry Class 11 | Tricks😋 | Principal ,Azimuthal, Magnetic and Spin Quantum
by Digital Kemistry
141 views
Quantum Numbers n l ml ms in MCAT Chemistry Part 1
by Leah4sci MCAT
88 views
Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number
by Jules Bruno
351 views
Quantum Numbers
by The Organic Chemistry Tutor
77 views
How To Determine The 4 Quantum Numbers From an Element or a Valence Electron
by The Organic Chemistry Tutor
128 views
1
How to Write Quantum Numbers for Electrons
by Mr. Causey
41 views
Quantum Numbers | What are the 4 Quantum Numbers? Chemistry
by Najam Academy
49 views
Quantum Numbers | Principal Energy Levels | Energy Sub-levels and Orbitals
by Mr. Causey
30 views
Quantum Numbers, Atomic Orbitals, and Electron Configurations
by Professor Dave Explains
51 views
Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number Example 1
by Jules Bruno
159 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.