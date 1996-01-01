What is the hybridization of the central atom in (d) NO2?

Hi everyone here, We have a question asking us to identify the type of hybridization of the sulfur atom and the sulfur dioxide model. Cool, so let's first draw our LewiS structure. So we have sulfur in the middle With one lone pair double bonded to two oxygen's, Each with two long pairs. So now let's count our electron groups. We have 123, Making this hybridization s. p. two. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

Hide transcripts