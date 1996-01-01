Hello. Everyone in this video. We're being asked if a reaction occurs when a strip of Colbert is being dipped into a solution of this molecule here under standard state conditions. Plus, first of all, gather information that's gathered from the standard reduction potential table so of iron. We see this reaction here which is our iron two plus chiron that reacts with two electrons to give us our Are in solid states. The e value is equal to negative 0.45V. Now, for our cobalt, that's our solid state. That goes to our cobalt two plus Canyon and then reacts with two electrons. The value for this is zero point or positive 0. volts. Let's go ahead and calculate for the overall sl So just adds basically two products that we have and that's negative 0.45V with 0.28V. Once you put that into the calculator, my total sum is negative 0.17V. So we see here, this value is obviously negative. We have a negative value. This is not spontaneous in the forward direction. And therefore meaning that's not not spontaneous. And that means of course it will not occur under standard state conditions. So then we can conclude here that the reaction doesn't occur under standard ST conditions. And this right here is going to be my final answer for this problem

