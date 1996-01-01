Hey everyone, we're asked to determine the type of electromagnetic radiation with a frequency of 35 times 10 to the 16 hertz. Now, this can also be written as 3.5 times 10 to the 17 hertz, since we simply move our decimal point to the left and add plus one to R 16. Now, looking at our electromagnetic spectrum, We can see that 10 to the 17 is around this region, so that means our type of electromagnetic radiation is going to be X rays. Now, I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

