Understand the definitions of the terms: An element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom; a compound is a pure substance made of two or more elements chemically combined; a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different parts or phases; a homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout.
Consider the composition of soda: it contains water, dissolved sugars, carbon dioxide, and other dissolved substances evenly distributed throughout the liquid.
Since the components in soda are uniformly mixed and you cannot distinguish different parts with the naked eye, it does not have visibly different phases or layers.
Therefore, soda fits the definition of a homogeneous mixture because its composition is consistent throughout the sample.
Conclude that soda is an example of a homogeneous mixture, not an element, compound, or heterogeneous mixture.
