Which of the following best distinguishes a substance from a mixture?
A
A substance can be separated into its components by physical means, while a mixture cannot.
B
A substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties, while a mixture contains two or more components that can vary in proportion.
C
A substance is always a liquid, while a mixture can be a solid, liquid, or gas.
D
A substance always consists of more than one type of atom, while a mixture contains only one type of atom.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: A substance is a form of matter that has a fixed composition and distinct properties, meaning it is uniform throughout and cannot be separated into other materials by physical means.
Recognize that a mixture consists of two or more substances physically combined, where the components retain their individual properties and can vary in proportion.
Recall that mixtures can be separated into their components by physical methods such as filtration, distillation, or chromatography, whereas substances cannot be separated by these means.
Evaluate the given options by comparing them to these definitions to identify which statement correctly distinguishes a substance from a mixture.
Conclude that the best distinguishing feature is that a substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties, while a mixture contains two or more components that can vary in proportion.
