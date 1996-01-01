Which of the following best describes table salt (NaCl) in terms of classification of matter?
A
Table salt is an element because it is made up of only sodium atoms.
B
Table salt is a mixture because it contains more than one element.
C
Table salt is a heterogeneous mixture because its components can be seen separately.
D
Table salt is a pure substance because it has a fixed composition and distinct properties.
Understand the classification of matter: Matter can be classified as elements, compounds, mixtures (homogeneous or heterogeneous), and pure substances.
Recall that an element consists of only one type of atom, so table salt (NaCl), which contains both sodium and chlorine atoms, cannot be an element.
Recognize that a mixture contains two or more substances physically combined, and a heterogeneous mixture has visibly distinct parts; since NaCl is uniform and its components are chemically bonded, it is not a mixture.
Identify that a pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties; since NaCl is a compound with a definite ratio of sodium to chlorine atoms, it fits this classification.
Conclude that table salt (NaCl) is best described as a pure substance because it is a compound with a fixed chemical composition and consistent properties.
