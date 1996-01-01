Which of the following best describes milk in terms of the classification of matter?
A
Milk is a pure substance.
B
Milk is a homogeneous mixture.
C
Milk is an element.
D
Milk is a heterogeneous mixture.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definitions of the classifications of matter: a pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties; an element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom; a homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout; a heterogeneous mixture has visibly different components or phases.
Consider the composition of milk: it contains water, fats, proteins, sugars, minerals, and other components that are physically combined but not chemically bonded.
Recognize that milk appears uniform to the naked eye but actually consists of tiny fat globules dispersed in water, which can separate over time, indicating it is not uniform at the microscopic level.
Since milk contains multiple components physically mixed and can show different phases (like cream separating), it does not fit the definition of a pure substance or homogeneous mixture.
Therefore, classify milk as a heterogeneous mixture because it contains distinct parts that are not chemically combined and can be physically separated.
Watch next
Master Introduction to General Chemistry Course with a bite sized video explanation from Jules