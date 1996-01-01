Hey everyone, we're asked to draw an appropriate lewis dot structure for each of the following compounds first. Let's go ahead and start off with a carbon tetra chloride. We want to calculate the total number of valence electrons and we know that carbon is in our group four A And since we have one of carbon, this will give us four valence electrons and chlorine is in our group seven A. And since we have four of chlorine, we're going to multiply seven times four And this will get us to a total of 28 valence electrons. When we add these two values up, we get a total of 32 valence electrons. Now let's go ahead and draw out our lewis. Now carbon is going to be our central atom and this is because it is less electro negative than our chlorine And it is going to be connected to four chlorine. And to complete our 32 valence electrons and chlorine states will have to add three lone pairs onto each chlorine. And this will be our final lewis dot structure. Now moving on to be we have water which is H or a total number of valence electrons. We have two of hydrogen. So we're going to multiply one times two which will get us two valence electrons and oxygen is in our group six A. So this will give us six valence electrons in total, we will have eight valence electrons to draw out to draw our lewis structure, even though hydrogen is less electro negative than oxygen, it cannot be our central atom. So oxygen has to be our central atom and we're going to connect to hydrogen is to our oxygen. And to complete those eight valence electrons and oxygen will add two lone pairs onto our oxygen. Next moving on to see we have two of carbon. So we're going to multiply two times four valence electrons since carbon is in our group four A and this will get us to eight valence electrons looking at hydrogen, We're going to multiply six times one since we have six of hydrogen and we're going to get a total of six valence electrons. When we add these two values up, we have to draw out a total of 14 valence electrons. Now our two carbons are going to be connected to one another. And to complete our structure, each carbon will hold three hydrogen and this is going to be our final lewis dot structure. Now for our last compound, we know that carbon is going to give us four valence electrons, oxygen is going to give us six. And since we have four of hydrogen, we're going to multiply one times four and this will get us to four valence electrons drawing this out. We end up with a total of 14 valence electrons. Now our central atoms here are going to be our carbon and our oxygen which are going to be connected to one another with a single bond. Our carbon is going to hold three hydrogen and oxygen is going to hold one hydrogen to complete our 14 valence electrons and oxygen octet will add two lone pairs onto our oxygen. So this is going to be our final lewis dot structures for our compounds. Now, I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

