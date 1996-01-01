Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Determine which of the following statements are false and
correct them. (a) The frequency of radiation increases as the
correct them. (a) The frequency of radiation increases as the
wavelength increases. (b) Electromagnetic radiation travels
through a vacuum at a constant speed, regardless of wavelength.
(c) Infrared light has higher frequencies than visible
light. (d) The glow from a fireplace, the energy within a
microwave oven, and a foghorn blast are all forms of electromagnetic
radiation.