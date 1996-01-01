Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Give the ground state electron configuration and number of unpaired electrons in a Ru2+ ion. (LO 6.1, 6.2) (a) 3Kr45s2 4d4 0 unpaired electrons (b) 3Kr45s2 4d6 0 unpaired electrons (c) 3Kr44d6 4 unpaired electrons (d) 3Kr45s24d4 4 unpaired electrons

Relevant Solution
