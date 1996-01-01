Channels
Back
8. Thermochemistry
First Law of Thermodynamics -
Problem
A room-temperature balloon filled with air is placed in the freezer and the balloon contracts. What is the sign of q and w for the air inside the balloon? (LO 9.4) (a) q = +, w = - (b) q = +, w = + (c) q = -, w = - (d) q = -, w = +
Relevant Solution
