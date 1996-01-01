Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
An experiment called the Stern–Gerlach experiment helped
establish the existence of electron spin. In this experiment,
a beam of silver atoms is passed through a magnetic field,
which deflects half of the silver atoms in one direction and
half in the opposite direction. The separation between the
two beams increases as the strength of the magnetic field
increases. (c) Would this experiment work for a
beam of fluorine (F) atoms?