Hello everyone in this video. We're going to use this electric configuration and knowing that it's a cat on what the three plus charge to find out which exact cat eye on it is. So we only know the charge and we have electron configuration. But how do you know exactly which one it is? Well, let's go ahead and find the original element 1st. So well, say here. Step one. Find element So we know it's a three plus charge. That means we have lost three electrons. So go ahead. Actually put back the three electrons. So if you're continuing, if you continue on with electric configuration, we're going to add this six P three and three because we have a three plus charge, we're adding back three electrons. So with that in mind, let's go ahead and follow this electric configuration on this periodic table. So our starting point is X E X is going to be right over here and this blue like. So this is our starting point. Now let's go ahead and label my rose because I tend to get lost. So we have 12345, six and seven. So kind of just underlying meaning that we have read this part. And what I mean by red is because whenever doing electrical federations, I think of it as I'm reading a pr table from left to right until I get to my desired element. Alright, so again we have X E we read the X E we want to four F 14. So four F. So this is going to be our f block this pink here. so it will start over here, bring all the way across. Right? So I'll just put maybe in dash line that we have read all the way across Next will be five d. 10. We know that the D. Block here, it's a little bit weird never writing this. Um and values were always subtracting by one, so go up by one to figure out which row. So five plus one is six. We're on the sixth row, I really all across that. So again put that and this so it means that we have read everything there. of course we read these six s. 2 So six row in the s. block again, I'll go ahead and slash this out and now we're adding the six p. 3. So six row p. block 1 2 3. So our original element is going to be this right here, it is going to be B. I. Now informally our step to them is going to be hiding charge. So from the element which is B. I. And now we need to add the church, luckily the problem did stay that they can Have a 3-plus charge. So simply now that we know the element is just putting a three plus charge and this is going to be our eye on our final answer for this problem

