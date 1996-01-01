Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. b. KClO

Hey everyone. Our question here is asking us to provide the name for the following compound. As we know, we know that copper is a transition metal so we can have more than one possible charge. So we can label that charge as X. For now. And we also have a sign which is one of our poly atomic ions. So we know that this has a -1 charge. And since our compound is neutral, we know that this will be equivalent to zero. So we have -1 plus x. And when we saw for X, we end up with x equals plus one. So the name of our compound is going to be copper one in Roman numeral and in parentheses since it's a transition metal bio sign, and this is going to be our final answer. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.
