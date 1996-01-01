Calculate the amount of wine and leaders that can be held in a wine barrel with a capacity of 28.7 gallons here are given conversion factors that one gallon equals four quarts and more importantly, it equals 3.7854 L. Now here, we can just say that the direct conversion factor that we need is gallons to leaders. So we're starting out here with 28.7 gallons And we're gonna say here our conversion factor is one gallon is 3. l gallons cancel out. And when I work out the math, I get 108.64 L which when we do it to 36 fix comes out to 109 liters. This gives me option a as our correct answer.

