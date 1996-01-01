Hey everyone today, we're given a generic zero order reaction where our reaction becomes P. And we're asked that which given the following quantities when plotted against time, which one will give a straight line. So the way we can go about it is actually given in the reaction order. It said that it's a zero order reaction. And we know and we can recall that the integrated rate law for a zero order equation or reaction, sorry, is the final concentration is equal to negative K. The rate constant times T plus the initial reactant concentration. So relating this to the uh formula for a linear line, we get that Y. Is equal to M. X plus B. So looking at this, since we're only concerned with the reactant, the concentration of the reactant as given here in the reaction formula, we need to find which one of the answer choices will get us here. We'll get us a straight line. And the only anti choice that makes sense is C. We have the initial reaction concentration. Initial reactant concentration. That one plotted against time will give us a straight line with a slope of negative K. And a Y intercept of the initial concentration. I hope this helps. And I look forward to seeing you all in the next one

