Problem

Chemical explosions are characterized by the instantaneous release of large quantities of hot gases, which set up a shock wave of enormous pressure (up to 700,000 atm) and velocity (up to 20,000 mi/h). For example, explosion of nitroglycerin 1C3H5N3O92 releases four gases, A, B, C, and D: n C3H5N3O91l2¡a A1g2 + b B1g2 + c C1g2 + d D1g2 Assume that the explosion of 1 mol (227 g) of nitroglycerin releases gases with a temperature of 1950 °C and a volume of 1323 L at 1.00 atm pressure. (d) When gases C and D were passed through a hot tube of powdered copper, gas C reacted to form CuO. The remaining gas, D, was collected in a third 500.0-mL flask and found to have a mass of 0.168 g and a pressure f 223 mm Hg at 25 °C. How many moles each of C and D were present, and what are their likely identities?

Relevant Solution
