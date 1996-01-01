Hey everyone. So today we're being told that a solution is prepared by dissolving 45 g of potassium nitrate in 100 g of water at 30 degrees Celsius. And were asked to use the solid ability curve diagram below to identify if the solution is super saturated, unsaturated or saturated. So before looking at the diagram, we need to understand that on a solid ability curve and let me just draw a temporary one here. Let's use that red one as a example. Any value that is above above the curve will be supersaturated, this will be super saturated. Any value below the curve will be under saturated. Any value along the curve itself. So let's say this point right here is saturated. So with that in mind, let's go ahead and take a look at what the problem tells us. We're dissolving 45g of potassium nitrate in 100 g of water. So let's first find the potassium nitrate curve. That is this one, the yellow curve And we have, we're told that it is at 30°C, so at 30°C, which is right about here, it intercepts with the y axis At exactly between 40 and 50 g according to these eligibility in water. So the point this point right here, It's 45g of water and it lies directly on the solid ability curve. This means at 45° or at 30°C, potassium nitrate is saturated. The solution itself is saturated. My bad. I hope this helps. And I look forward to seeing you all in the next one

