Hey everyone. So here we asked whether the atoms of 0.5 liters of oxygen gas, zero point follows an action zero. He's gonna have the same kinetic energy at room temperature and atmospheric pressure. So if you look at our kinetic energy equation, this is gonna be K. E. It was 1/2 there was a mass times velocity squared. So here we have the same volume, Which is 0.5 l have the same pressure. We have the same temperature, which is room temperature. Since these are all the same, we're going to have the same kinetic energy. Thanks for watching my video, and I hope it was helpful.

