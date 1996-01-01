Constant-Pressure Calorimetry

now constant pressure. Kalorama tree is associated with our coffee cup calorie meter. Now we're going to say here it uses the coffee cup calorie meter to determine he transfers occurring in a liquid solution. Now, a cup of coffee cup caliber. Mature is basically an insulated Styrofoam cup with a lid. And we're gonna say we call a constant pressure because the calorie meter measuring heat is open to the atmosphere where pressure is going to be fixed. So here we're gonna take a look at the images provided to us. We're going to start out with our coffee cup calorie meter here on the left. When we look at this coffee cup calorie meter, we're going to say it has some key portions to it, one of them being this thermometer given to us on top. So that's gonna measure my temperature difference. Then we're gonna have Here are Styrofoam cover or Styrofoam Top? Yeah, here. This portion just represents the Styrofoam cup itself. In here we have our water. And then finally, here we have our stir. When we place the heated object inside of here, we're going to be able to measure the amount of heat that's being released now realize here, when it comes to the constant cuff on constant pressure calorie meter and this coffee cup calorie emitter, we have formulas that are associated with it. We're gonna say when both the liquid and calorie meter absorb heat from the hot object, we get the heat lost by the object so minus que plus equals. Plus he gained by the water plus the heat also gained by the calorie emitter. Now we can expand this a little bit further. We're gonna say expanding them to their heat capacity formulas where Q equals M cat. We're gonna have Q lost is minus M cat Hugh gained by the water is positive and cat and remember for the calorie Mitter the mass of it is usually unknown, so we ignore its mass within our formula. So it just becomes the heat capacity of the calorie meter, which is capital. C Times change in temperature, so that becomes our equation for constant pressure. Kalorama Tree. It's going to be minus m cat equals plus M cat, plus the specific heat capacity of the calorie emitter times it's change in temperature

Hide transcripts