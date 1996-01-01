Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry11. Bonding & Molecular StructureResonance Structures
5:36 minutes
Problem 68b
Textbook Question

Some chemists believe that satisfaction of the octet rule should be the top criterion for choosing the dominant Lewis structure of a molecule or ion. Other chemists believe that achieving the best formal charges should be the top criterion. Consider the dihydrogen phosphate ion, H2PO4-, in which the H atoms are bonded to O atoms. (b) What is the predicted dominant Lewis structure if achieving the best formal charges is the top criterion?

1:42m

