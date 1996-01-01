Some chemists believe that satisfaction of the octet rule
should be the top criterion for choosing the dominant Lewis
structure of a molecule or ion. Other chemists believe that
achieving the best formal charges should be the top criterion.
Consider the dihydrogen phosphate ion, H2PO4-, in which the H atoms are bonded to O atoms.
(b) What is the predicted dominant
Lewis structure if achieving the best formal charges is the top
criterion?
