Hello, everyone in this video, we're gonna go ahead and convert our interest per day into yards per year. So first I want to go ahead and kind of dissect the given information that we are Given for the problem. So we have the 13.4 per day. And what that means is also if we write out everything is 13.4 per one day, just what we kind of have a value. It's kind of hard to kind of imagine that one. Sometimes I want to go ahead and plug it in. So the dimensional analysis kind of looks full and we want to convert that into yards per year. Okay, so let's do kind of a slow conversion. Um we want to convert the not only the numerator unit but also the denominator unit. So we don't have to do it all at once. We can kind of maybe choose the day first in two years or we can convert the inches into yards. So what I'm gonna do first is start off the dimension analysis with the information that we are given. So we are given That we have 13. inches per one date. I'm gonna first choose to convert from inches to feet and then feet, two yards. So basically I'm going to go ahead and convert the numerator first, there's no particular reason why it's just how I decided to choose to do it at this given moment. So from inches to feet. So we know that one foot, There's going to be 12 inches and then going from the yard, We know that for every one yard there's going to be three feet. So now that we have that yard unit that we want, let's go ahead and focus on the year unit. Okay. So going from day to year. So one year There's going to be about 365 days. Okay? So checking to see we have the inches that will cancel out. The feet will cancel out and of course the days will cancel out. And as you can see, we have the yard unit and we have that year unit that we wanted. So eventually we can see that the answer that we are going to be given to us once we put everything into the calculator, we have that yard unit on top and that year unit on the bottom as we have predicted. Alright, so putting everything into my calculator, let's get an actual value. We are going to be given 135. and one year because even though that calculator will not spell this one value, we know that anything divided by one is just going to be itself. So I'm just going the extra mile to write out this. But you can also just write out simpler two, yards her here. And that's going to be my final answer for this problem

