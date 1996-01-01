Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Which of the following statements about the bonding atomic
radii in Figure 7.7 is incorrect?
(i) For a given period, the radii of the representative elements generally decrease from left to right across a period.
(ii) The radii of the representative elements for the n = 3 period are all larger than those of the corresponding elements in the n = 2 period.
(iii) For most of the representative elements, the change in radius from the n = 2 to the n = 3 period is greater than the change in radius from n = 3 to n = 4.
(iv) The radii of the transition elements generally increase moving from left to right within a period.
(v) The large radii of the Group 1 elements are due to their relatively small effective nuclear charges.