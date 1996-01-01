Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent
the electron configurations—without hybridization—for all
the atoms in SF2. Circle the electrons involved in bonding. Draw
a three-dimensional sketch of the molecule and show orbital
overlap. What bond angle do you expect from the unhybridized
orbitals? How well does valence bond theory agree with the experimentally
measured bond angle of 98.2° ?