Hey everyone, we're asked what is the term for a type of property of matter that depends on the amount of matter present. Essentially, we need to have knowledge on these terms. So let's go ahead and define these, starting with a we have intensive property as we've learned. This does not depend on the amount of matter present. Now, thinking about the definition of extensive property, this actually does depend on the amount of matter present. Looking at chemical property, this is a property of matter to react or undergo a chemical change. Now, comparing this to a physical property, a physical property can be observed without changing the identity of matter. Now, looking at all of our definitions, it looks like B is going to be our answer for this question, since an extensive property does depend on the amount of matter present. Now, I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.

