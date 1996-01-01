A major challenge in implementing the “hydrogen economy”
is finding a safe, lightweight, and compact way of storing
hydrogen for use as a fuel. The hydrides of light metals
are attractive for hydrogen storage because they can store a
high weight percentage of hydrogen in a small volume. For
example, NaAlH4 can release 5.6% of its mass as H2 upon
decomposing to NaH1s2, Al1s2, and H21g2. NaAlH4 possesses
both covalent bonds, which hold polyatomic anions
together, and ionic bonds. (d) What is the formal charge on hydrogen
in the polyatomic ion?
