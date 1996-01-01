Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry11. Bonding & Molecular StructureResonance Structures
Problem 88
A major challenge in implementing the “hydrogen economy” is finding a safe, lightweight, and compact way of storing hydrogen for use as a fuel. The hydrides of light metals are attractive for hydrogen storage because they can store a high weight percentage of hydrogen in a small volume. For example, NaAlH4 can release 5.6% of its mass as H2 upon decomposing to NaH1s2, Al1s2, and H21g2. NaAlH4 possesses both covalent bonds, which hold polyatomic anions together, and ionic bonds. (d) What is the formal charge on hydrogen in the polyatomic ion?

