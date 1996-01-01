Everyone were asked to provide the name for the following compound, as we can see right here. We have aluminum, which has a plus three charge, And we have our form eight ion, which has a -1 charge. And this is why we have a subscript of three written right here. So when we name this, this is actually going to be aluminum since aluminum is our metal and for mate, since this is our form eight ion. So our complete name is aluminum for mate. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

