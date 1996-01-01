Hello everyone in this video we're going to take a look at the non bonding electron pairs that the molecule has. So let's first calculate how many tall vans electrons we have. So carbon is in group 48. So there's going to be four valence electrons, hydrogen is in group one A So it has one valence electron per adam. And last we have our oxygen element that's in group 68. So each oxygen atom will have six valence electrons. Alright, so right now temporarily we're going to ignore this too. So we have our CH three. Oh so again we have our carbon that's four valence electrons. Then we have three hydrogen atoms and of course we have our oxygen. So just doing the math for this here we get a sum of seven and of course we have our six as well Still. Now we can bring in that too. So too is just saying that we have two of the CH three which is this right here. So what we can do here is multiply this by two and then if you do the math now we have 14 plus six and 14 plus six will equal to 20 total fans electrons. Now that we know the valence electrons, we can move on to drawing our lowest structure. So we have our auction being our central atom And it's connected to two carbons and each carbon is going to have three hydrants connected to it as we know hygiene can only form one bond. So that's why we have this here and then the only one that's still missing its octet will be the central atom, which is the oxygen right here. So we can go ahead and add in two lone pairs. Now the question is asking us how many non bonding electron pairs that the molecule has. We're going to look for long pairs as you just know. Or as you just saw the only long pairs are coming from our auction item. None of our other items have any. So let's focus on this central atom. So, and as such an item, we know that one lone pair is two electrons. We have four electrons. So four divided by two is going to be too. So we see that we have to long pairs, which means that we have two non bonding electron pairs. And of course we know that lone pairs is because that it's just electrons going like this and it's not bonded to any atoms. So that's where this non bonding electron pair comes from. All right. So let's go ahead and highlight this answer. And this is going to be our final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching

