Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

There are two elements in the transition-metal series Sc through Zn that have four unpaired electrons in their 2+ ions. Identify them.

Relevant Solution
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.