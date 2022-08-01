Born Haber Cycle Example 1

here. It says when setting up the steps of the born Haber cycle for potassium oxide. How maney ionization energies e. And how many electron affinities E A do you need? Remember, we have to get them into their ionic forms, right? And we need to potassium ions as gas to combine with one oxide ion as a gas. Then they will combine to give me potassium oxide solid realize here that we need oxygen to get a to minus charge. So we're not adding one electron. We're adding two electrons. That means that we're gonna need to do to electron affinities. So we need to electron affinities, which means this is out. This is out and this is out. And then finally, what else do we need? Well, we have one potassium solid initially, but at the end, we're gonna need to potassium. So we're gonna have toe do ionization energy twice. One for each of the potassium solids, and then both of them within undergo groups will have them as gas is actually. And then each one will have its electron plucked off. So we need to do to ionization energies one for each potassium as a neutral gas. So we need to do to electron affinities and to ionization energies, giving us e as our final answer.

